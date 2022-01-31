Lewes gig for Danny George Wilson

Danny George Wilson

Spokesman Oliver Dudok van Heel said: “Danny George Wilson already has an eclectic musical career behind him, first as frontman of Danny and the Champions of the World, as member of Wilson Bennett Poole and co-owner of Union Music, Lewes’ independent and unique record store.

“Danny has just released his first solo album Another Place which got the four-star treatment from Mojo describing this collection of songs recorded in Sussex with Hamish Benjamin as ‘an idiosyncratic gem…one of Wilson’s finest.’

“It shows a new side to Danny’s songwriting, reminiscent of Jeff Tweedy with vocals that bring a young Dylan to mind.”

Another Place was be released on Loose on October 15 on classic black vinyl, CD and digitally.

“Supporting Danny will be Brighton based alt-folk duo Memorial, just fresh off a UK tour with Courtney Marie Andrews. Memorial are Jack Watts and Ollie Spalding whose music stands out for their stunning harmonies reminiscent of early Simon & Garfunkel.

“They have just released their first EP, Dialtone, which includes the hauntingly beautiful Moth To A Flame as well as Latchkey which has been nominated for best song by the UK Americana Music Awards.”

Hilltop Sessions take place at the Royal Oak on Station Street in Lewes.