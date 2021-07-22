Lancing concert series hoping to go ahead at third attempt

Aedan Kerney

Music at St Michael’s is a series of musical events at St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing

Concerts co-ordinator Ian Tout explained: “We had some great events in September and October last year and had more planned, but these had to be rescheduled to early this year due the national lockdown and then rescheduled again! We’re hoping that this time we’ll be able to present this fantastic range of musicians for people in our local community to enjoy.

“Sussex Folk Orchestra who will present Staycation, an evening of traditional and contemporary folk music from around Britain and Ireland on Thursday, July 22. The orchestra includes guitars, mandolins, bouzouki, fiddles, accordians, melodians, concertinas, recorders, flutes, whistles, bodhrans and cellos.

“On Thursday, August 5, Song of the Seasons is a multi-media on-screen performance by Worthing Choral Society lasting about 25 minutes in which nine musical pieces by Aedan Kerney combine with archive images of the local area, narration and soundscape, reflecting the impact of the seasons of the year on local horticulture and lives within the community. “Aedan will talk about the inspiration for the music, a local farmer will comment on the importance of the seasons in farming today and Sam Barton will perform live.

“On Thursday, August 12, The Wellington Wailers are a shanty group who sing traditional sea shanties and songs of the sea. Usually based at the Duke of Wellington in Shoreham they’ve also performed at the Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival, on BBC Radio 2’s The Folk Show and on local radio.

“Aedan Kerney, organist and choirmaster of St Michael's, will present an organ recital of music on Saturday, August 28. This will include Handel's La Rejouissance and other organ music which has achieved 7+ on the clapometer test when played at the end of a St Michael's Service. Other pieces will include Bach's Prelude and Fugue in D Minor and Lefebure Wely's Sortie in E flat.

“Philip White-Jones, organist at Lancing College will present an organ recital on Saturday, September 25. Philip began his musical life as a chorister at Liverpool Cathedral, initially pursuing a career as an organist. He then followed a long-held dream to be an airline pilot and now combines aviating with music.

“The final performance, Ah Yes, I Remember It Well on Thursday, October 21, will take the audience on a lifetime's journey from adolescence to old age using songs from musicals. These include songs from Oklahoma, South Pacific, Gigi, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music and many more, a truly nostalgic show with songs from some of the greatest musicals ever written.”