Brighton Festival Chorus offer autumn concert

The Festival Chorus lines up alongside Brighton Festival Youth Choir, with Sue Graham Smith – piano; Léon Charles – organ and piano; Paula Sides – soprano; Joseph Doody – tenor; and Jake Muffett – baritone.

Conductor James Morgan said: “Carmina Burana is one of the most popular choral works ever written – used in everything from TV adverts to horror films.

“It is instantly memorable and conjures up many images through its epic, sprawling, occasionally bonkers journey, from the menace of the opening to the heart-stopping beauty of the soprano solo – In Trutina.

“BFC has a long association with the piece. Our iconic 1976 recording with Antal Doráti and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featured on the classic, long-running advertisement for Old Spice which is emblazoned on the memories of many for featuring British surfing champion Rod Sumpter riding the crest of a wave and dousing himself with the fragrance.

“The recording has been re-issued time and again and gets over 100,000 plays per month on Spotify. The Chorus also performed the work in 2009 at the O2 Arena, the first time a large-scale classical music concert had been staged in the venue. This performance in All Saints, Hove, with two pianos and percussion, will be the 24th that BFC has given of Orff’s monumental work.