Alan Davies, Sara Pascoe, Nina Conti and Nish Kumar head to Brighton Comedy Garden

Alan Davies, Sara Pascoe, Adam Hills, Nina Conti, Nish Kumar and David O’Doherty are among the performers lined up for Brighton Comedy Garden (June 19-23, Preston Park)

Demand for tickets has been strong, says co-producer Cass Randolph.

“Comedy-lovers from Brighton and beyond have wasted no time in bagging their tickets to this brand-new event planting it’s big top in Preston Park.

“Shows headlined by the hilarious 8 Out Of 10 Cats team captain Sean Lock and Would I Lie To You star Henning Wehn are totally sold out with more tickets flying out each day to even more wholeheartedly hilarious multi-bill shows.

“Each show at this five-night event stars a bombastically good line-up of the finest comedians of the moment. Choose from comedy luminaries such as much-lauded dunderhead Alan Davies, multi-award winning Live At The Apollo star Sara Pascoe, host of Channel 4’s ground-breaking The Last Leg Adam Hills, man-of-the-moment Nish Kumar, award-hoarder David O’Doherty and the riotously funny Tom Allen.

“Ticket-holders will be treated to a meticulously curated bill at each show. Comedy heavyweights such as observational maestro Ed Byrne, laughter-master Stephen K Amos and ventriloquist queen Nina Conti feature alongside fast-rising stars such as The Mash Report’s viral sensation Rachel Parris and Taskmaster’s Phil Wang. There’s also alt-comedy heroes like Rose d’Or winner Bridget Christie and Alan Partridge’s side-kick Tim Key plus exciting breakthrough talent including Edinburgh Comedy Award champ Rose Matafeo and the brilliantly mischievous Rosie Jones plus even more unbeatable entertainers.

The festival is produced by sibling team Will Briggs and Cass Randolph from 57 Festivals. For the last decade they’ve been running similar events in Greenwich, London and Bristol. Cass Randolph says “It’s fantastic to see tickets flying out to these shows, especially as this is our first year coming to Brighton. We know we’ve got the best line-ups around it feels good to see thousands of others share that same sense of humour. We’re incredibly pleased with the response so far and we’re sure this positivity will carry on through to the shows. The acts always feed off that, and that’s what makes for an unforgettable show!

“The boutique-style festival will be bursting with bars serving craft beers, summer-inspired cocktails and much more. Ticket-holders should arrive hungry for food as well as laughter and tuck-in to a host of hand-picked street-food traders including delights from Zoe’s Ghanian Kitchen, greek grills from 3 Little Pigs, super fine super foods from Kurbside Kitchen, steamed buns by You Boa and ethically infused pizza from The Good Slice plus fair-trade coffee roasters, sweet treats and a whole lot more.

“We’ve always had Brighton in mind as a dream location for what we do and now, with our events in Greenwich and Bristol hitting their stride, we feel it’s the right time to bring Brighton a piece of the action.” says co-producer Cass Randolph.

“Brighton is famous for its vibrant arts and festivals scene, and we hope to add even more quality to that. Perhaps now more than ever it’s good to be reminded of the absurdity and humour in life and our acts have some of the most brilliantly absurd minds in the country.”

To book tickets visit http://www.brightoncomedygarden.co.uk.

