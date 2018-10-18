Adur East Lions open evening at Crown & Anchor in Shoreham

Meet the Lions for a drink and a chat, and find out about ordinary people doing amazing things in Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.

Members of Adur East Lions Club will be in the Crown and Anchor’s function room on Friday from 6.30pm to 9pm, and hope people from the area will pop in to say hello.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “You may know something about the Lions and have seen them at the monthly artisans’ market in Shoreham and thought ‘what worthy individuals!’ or ‘very admirable but I don’t have the time to do that’.

“Well, one of the Lions’ catchphrases is ‘ordinary people, amazing things’.

“Lions are people just like you, often with very busy lives but who want to do something to ‘pay back’, to help the local community and further afield. Each Lion does what they can and, working together, manage to do some amazing things.

“So come and meet us and check out that this is all true. We are very friendly and welcoming.

“You may end up deciding that this is something you can do. Some decide to become a Friend of Lions and help out as and when they can.”

Skills needed at the moment range from dressing up as an elf and entertaining children waiting to see Santa to being able to make a good cuppa for the tea socials.

Take along a friend or two and the Lions will be pleased to see you. Please RSVP by telephoning 08458337356.

