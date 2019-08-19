Acknowledging "all that has been created and lost" - Arundel Festival

Mark Antony Haden Ford and Rebecca Ford return to Arundel as exhibitors after organising the art trail for the past five years.

Their latest piece Cenezoic 2019 can now be seen in the town as part of this week’s Arundel Festival.

Work by Mark Antony Haden Ford and Rebecca Ford

Mark said: “Recent discoveries have now dated cave paintings and hand stencils by hominids/people as far back as 52,000 years.

“Sited on the Castle wall at the top of the High Street, this public art installation made from willow and pigment pays homage to our ancient ancestors and is inspired by the new Arundel Gallery Trail logo.

People have always been makers.

“Willow has been used for millennia and rarely survives in the archaeological record. Unlike the cave paintings this ephemeral piece will last moments. It acknowledges all that has been created and lost.”

