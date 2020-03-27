4,428 kisses and 6,960 spillages: stats in the life of your average sofa!

It seems we might all be spending rather longer than usual on our sofas in the next few months.

So here are a few sofa facts to make you appreciate all the more your new best friend.

The average sofa will witness couples kissing 4,428 times, have 6,960 food and drink spillages on it – and will be slept on 612 times after one person is relegated from the bedroom.

The new Lottoland survey also discloses that over the course of the average 12-year life of a sofa, it will also see 3,240 arguments, families sit down to watch 5,340 films and 4,293 hours – almost 179 solid days – of phone conversations.

It will also be home to people watching a total of 7,482 hours – the equivalent of 312 days – of TV, along with 3,276 hours, or just over two-and-a-half months, of computer games being played.

It also emerged that despite all the action seen by the average sofa, 12 per cent of people admit they have never cleaned it, with another 21 per cent saying it has been at least a year.

A spokesman for Lottoland, which commissioned the research of 2,000 adults said: “With so many of us staying at home at the moment, we’ll no doubt be spending a lot more time living life from the comfort of our sofa.

“Far from just being a place to sit, the humble living room sofa can be the scene of many pivotal moments in family life – whether it’s arguments and the subsequent making up or a power nap after a long day.

“For many, being able to collapse into a favourite spot on the sofa at the end of the day can be a highlight.

“It is a place of rest and relaxation, and where most Brits will switch off from the day's events, whether that’s by placing a bet, playing computer games or unwinding in front of the TV for a couple of hours.”

The poll of 2,000 adults also found the average sofa will be home to people reading books for 4,349 hours – the equivalent of more than 26 weeks over the 12 years.

More than 3,432 hours – comparable to 429 eight-hour working days – will be spent catching up on work or emails while sat on the sofa with a further 4,239 hours spent napping.

A sofa will also be the scene of 4,287 hours of cuddles, as well as 3,204 date nights and 4,776 phone calls.

Almost every single night of the week, the sofa will see at least one family member fall asleep, while a further 3,588 episodes of TV soaps will be watched.

Children will also jump up and down on a sofa five times a week – a total of 3,096 times over the 12 years.

A toy will be lost behind the cushions four times a month, while a hunt for the remote control will take place 900 times over the lifetime of a sofa.

Researchers also found the average person will sit on the sofa for around 16 hours a week, and tuck into a meal at least four times.

But seven in 10 say this has led to stains and spillages, with 21 per cent even admitting to getting food on other people’s sofas.

Almost half of those polled, via OnePoll, have even spilt something such as nail varnish or oil on their sofa.

It’s not all arguments and spillages though, as 43 per cent of adults will regularly place a bet from the sofa.

A further 61 per cent have found money from behind the cushions and 68 per cent have found items such as jewellery or lost pens.

The average sofa will see – across 12 years

7,482 hours spent watching TV or films

3,276 hours spent playing computer games

5,248 hours on social media

3,095 hours using Facetime

4,287 hours spend cuddling

4,349 hours of reading

4,239 hours sleeping or napping

3,432 hours of work

4,293 hours of phone conversations

4,776 phone calls

3,576 online games

3,240 arguments

2,976 online bets

3,204 date nights

6,960 spillages

3,096 children jumping up and down

4,212 times when people will fall asleep in front of the TV

3,588 episodes of a soap opera

4,428 kisses

3,120 times crying

5,340 films watched

552 lost toys

900 times when the remote control will be lost

612 times people sleep on the sofa after being kicked out of bed

