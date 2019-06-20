10 things coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Things you mustn't miss

1 Festival. Thursday, June 27, 7.30pm. Harriet Mackenzie: Eight Seasons And A Blackbird, Amici Concerts, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Popular Festival soloist Harriet Mackenzie returns to Chichester directing her Celoniatus Ensemble juxtaposing Vivaldi’s Baroque masterpiece The Four Seasons with the heat of Argentinian tango in Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires and an evocative orchestral work by Canadian composer Emily Doolittle, depicting a blackbird singing in the rain.



2 Festival. Saturday, June 22, 11am; Pallant House Gallery Garden, North Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1TJ. Saturday, June 29, 11am, The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Saturday, July 6, 2pm, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ. A Tribute To The Wit Of N F Simpson, Chichester Community Theatre. Three short plays by N F Simpson to celebrate the centenary of his birth. He was a proponent of The Theatre of the Absurd and his work mixes a comic brew from Lewis Carroll to W S Gilbert and The Goons. Gladly Otherwise, Oh and Have Done will together run about 25 minutes. Free admission.



3 Festival. Saturday, June 22, 1pm. Minerva Ensemble, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Chichester-born cellist Ben Rogerson is joined by colleagues from the BBC Concert Orchestra, under the auspices of the Minerva Ensemble, to perform Schubert’s enigmatic Quartett-Satz and Beethoven’s brooding string quartet in C Minor Opus 18 No.4. Juan Gonzalez and Cormac Brown, violins, and Mike Briggs, viola, Ben Rogerson, cello.



4 Festival. Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm. The Chichester Singers, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Gloria – John Rutter; Messe Solennelle – Vierne; From Darkness to Light – Jonathan Willcocks; Cantique de Jean Racine – Fauré; Panis Angelicus – Franck.



5 Festival. Sunday, June 23, 8pm. Eduardo Niebla Experience, Roots Around The World, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Popular demand brings flamenco jazz guitar virtuoso and master Eduardo Niebla back to Chichester.



6 Festival. Friday, June 21, 8pm. Ruby & The Revelators, The Chichester Inn, 38, West Street. Ruby is a regular on the UK’s blues and soul circuit.



7 Festival. Friday, June 21, 7.30pm. The Ed Goodale Band, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, East Street. Ed Goodale returns to the Festival of Chichester having toured his infectious brand of folk rock throughout the UK and Europe. With brother Ollie on percussion and a brace of Steves on guitar, Ed’s band are building a fast-growing following.



8 Festival. Friday, June 28, 7.30pm. The Music Of Love In The Harbour By Danielle Morgan/John Merrigan, Fatdan Productions, The Oxmarket Gallery, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. A special evening featuring the music and soundtrack from the critically-acclaimed play Love in the Harbour written by renowned singer/songwriter Danielle Morgan and John Merrigan, performed live.



9 Festival. Tuesday, June 25, 7.30pm. Poetry & Jazz Café With Sean O’Brien, Edes House, West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RW. Acclaimed poet Sean O’Brien and jazz stars the Dream Duo, with Julian Stringle and Dominic Ashworth on clarinet and guitar, entertain and inspire. Sean will read his new collection Europa.



10 Festiival. Thursday, June 20, 7.30pm. Louis De Bernières: The Songs, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, PO19 1UR. The internationally-acclaimed author of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Louis de Bernières returns to the Festival after sell-out shows last summer. This year he entertains with his highly-original, moving and inspiring songs in a programme of words and music.

