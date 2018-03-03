Created with Sketch.

Worthing's clash with title-chasing Billericay Town set to go ahead

Woodside Road
Woodside Road
Share this article

Worthing Football Club have confirmed their Bostik League Premier Division clash with Billericay Town will go ahead later today.

The club held a pitch inspection earlier this morning, with Woodside Road's 3G surface deemed playable.

A number of fixtures across the country have been postponed owing to snow and freezing temperatures in recent days but it looks as though Worthing's game against Billericay will go ahead.

n East Preston, Littlehampton Town, Worthing United and Steyning Town are all hopeful of getting their respective Southern Combination League matches on today.

Golds and EP - who welcome Hassocks and Saltdean United in the Premier Division respectively - are holding pitch inspections a little later this morning.

Also in the Premier Division, Mavericks are due to make the trip to Peacehaven & Telscombe, with a decision set to be made within the next hour as to whether that one will take place.

Steyning Town, who have a 3G surface at their Shooting Field home, look likely to get a home SCFL Division 1 clash with Midhurst & Easebourne on.

n Worthing Raiders have not been so fortunate as they were forced to postpone a National 2 South meeting against Canterbury at Roundstone Lane owing to a frozen pitch.

Keep an eye here to see which SCFL matches go ahead.