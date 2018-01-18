Worthing College looking to continue success

The sports programme at Worthing College saw an incredible number of ten pupils in total pull on an international jersey last year.

Football lead the way for students representing England at college level, while others were part of netball and women’s rugby teams at national standard.

Worthing defender Matt Boiling, who is currently on loan at Bostik League South Horsham, featured for the England Colleges football team, as did Whitehawk’s Fintan Walsh.

The Worthing College duo were joined by female students Beth Roe, Laura Hartley, Skye Bacon to make it five pupils last year representing England football.

Iona Gardner, Olivia Miller and Shelby Harris were all part of the national college netball squad, while Izzy Mayhew and Teya Ashworth are in the England squad for the women’s rugby talent and development squad - making it ten students in total playing at national standard.

Another stellar year of producing students to play for England means Worthing College have now seen more than 40 of their serving pupils pull on either an English, Scottish, Italian, Welsh or Dutch shirt since 2007.

Students are taken through a gifted and talented programme session.

A near half century of national standard students produced by Worthing College in just over ten years is no mean feat and something academy co-ordinator Tina Price wants to see continue to grow.

She said: “The students and staff put in a great amount of effort to train and perform at the top level and this is rewarded by students getting the opportunity to represent their country, which is a real honour and one that we are exceptionally proud of. The Academy of Sport allows students to train, play and study at the top level and this is full evidence this season.”

Worthing College’s men’s football ECFA XI worked hard to earn a last 16 ESFA National Cup place at the back end of 2017. This saw them rewarded with a chance to fight for a quarter-final spot against Farnborough College to start the new year.

A fine display saw Dave Hall’s team run out 3-1 victors booking a place in the last eight.

Performance coach Hall has been pleased with the progress of his squad and said: “The aim of the programme is for players to develop their game intelligence and we have been working hard with them on the mental side of the game. This win was an excellent example of how they are growing as not only players, but people too.

“The intensity for three quarters of the game was outstanding and to combine this with quality on the ball is showing that they are all moving in the right direction.”

Worthing College also launched their annual gifted and talented programme back in November.

It allows students performing at regional, national or international level to access similar academy sessions.

Strength and conditioning with the Sussex Performance Centre, Masterchef style nutrition practical, injury prevention lectures and video analysis are just some of the specific areas offered.

Curriculum team manager Hall believes it gives students a great chance to progress.

He said: “The gifted and talented programme will enhance student knowledge base.”