World-level opportunity for Lancing team

Cheerleaders based in Lancing have been offered entry into a world-level competition.

Staff at Zodiac Allstars say this is an incredible opportunity to compete internationally, along with two other British teams.

But the pressure is now on to raise the money needed to get to Orlando, Florida, for the Summit Championship in May.

Deborah Fields said: “After a successful season last year, we are delighted to announce we received a bid to the Summit Championship.

“The Summit is where the best teams in the world compete to win the equivalent of a world title in their level. To receive a bid is a great honour and one that very few teams have. We are extremely proud to be taking a Junior 1 team.

“The team have been offered a world level competition entry due to their skill alone. They have been offered an incredible opportunity and they need to fund raise to help with the crazy costs.”

Zodiac Allstars is a not-for-profit cheerleading group that trains in its own gym in Chartwell Road. Established in 2004, it has one of the leading competitive cheerleading programmes in the area, with ten squads covering Worthing Lancing and Shoreham, plus as far as Chichester, Uckfield and Guildford.

Deborah added: “The event is May 3-4, 2018. This gives our athletes only a short time to find the money to go. As you can appreciate, flying across the world, accommodation and paying to compete is not cheap.

“When we arrive in Florida, we will need to train in order to make sure we are ready. Gym rental costs up to 300 dollars for two hours. We would like to train a total of eight hours. In order to do this, we will need to raise £1,000.

“We will be arranging a number of fundraising activities, including cake sales and quiz nights. However we are asking for help.This is such an achievement for all the athletes that have been selected to go. The more money we raise, the more the athletes will be able to train, something they have worked so hard for.”

A gofundme account has been set up and already £600 has been raised. Visit www.gofundme.com/zodiac-allstars-summit-training for more information.