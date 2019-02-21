Sporting success for students at Durrington High School

There has been lots to celebrate for Durrington High School’s sports teams of late.

The boys' basketball section have flourished in recent years, with the year 11 team from last year being crowned District League champions four times.

The under-15 girls' Futsal team from Durrington High School

That success filtered over to the girls’ this year and they’ve enjoyed success in varying competitions.

The under-14 girls team reached the final of the County Cup, the first time this had been achieved in over ten years.

Holy Trinity were 30-23 winners in the final but the Durrington squad could hold their heads high. Mia Farris and Tiffany Davids gave standout performances. The under-14s have qualified to represent Sussex at national level later this year.

Durrington took two under-14 girls’ teams (year eight and year nine) to a recent district tournament.

Having both excelled in round robin matches, the two sides met in a play-off. The year nine team took it 8-4 and were crowned district champions.

The boys success has also continued. Durrington’s year seven side have won District one-day and District League titles.

They overcame Shoreham Academy to win both competitions. Will Pinkney has been a standout.

Durrington’s year nine and 11 boys have district finals to look forward to.

There’s been other sporting success, though. Durrington’s under-15 Futsal team were crowned county champions.

They played three matches in the one-day round robin tournament.

The Causeway were defeated 8-2, Durrington edged Tanbridge House 2-1, while they drew 1-1 with Cardinal New man.

Goalkeeper Amelia Lovelock conceded four goals in three games. Katelon Goldsmith won player of the day with her seven goals.

