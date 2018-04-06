Sporting success for Durrington High School

It has been a superb start to the year for Durrington High School with numerous talented teams having success across a broad range of sports.

The year ten boys’ rugby team have had an excellent year in the District League. Despite a second-placed finish in the league, Durrington High qualified for the final against Shoreham.

Durrington High's year seven football team

Their opponents started strongly but Durrington found a way back into the game. Finally five minutes before half-time, Shoreham’s defensive line was broken.

Durrington defended excellently after the break, edging a 12-10 win to be crowned year ten district champions.

The year ten netball team went unbeaten throughout their season, making it to the district finals. The netball side faced a very strong Sion team. Durrington put up a great fight and played superbly but unfortunately Sion pulled ahead slightly to win 16-12.

The year 11 netball team again made it to the district finals. Sion were the opposition once again and it ended 18-18. Durrington scored twice in extra-time, running out 20-18 winners as they were crowned district champions.

The under-13 girls' cricket team had reason to celebrate

Durrington High’s boccia team competed in the School Area Games competition at Angmering School. Durrington made it to the final game where they needed to win to be champions. It was a close match, which Durrington edged to come out overall winners.

The year seven boys’ football team have a had an excellent season so far, culminating in them becoming district champions. The final was played against St Andrew’s. Even though Durrington went 1-0 down within five minutes, they came back to clinch victory. Player of the season Ben Royal, who scored a 40-yard free-kick, ensured Durrington were crowned district champions - despite a late St Andrew’s goal as it finished 3-2.

Key stage three badminton teams competed at the county finals held at the Triangle in Burgess Hill. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams had qualified for this event by winning the area tournament. Alyx Maskell lead the girls side as they won all of their group matches where they went to be crowned county champions.

The boys’ team showed great quality throughout the tournament. In the final Durrington faced The Priory School and showed a determined performance to win the county round.

Durrington under-13 girls’ cricket team competed in the area indoor tournament.

They ended up winning the competition after some excellent fielding in the final.

The year eight basketball team have had another brilliant season after winning the District League last year. They started and finished strongly and won the final 21-18. Durrington are now undefeated district champions for the second year in a row.

The year 11 basketball side had another successful year in the district tournament. Durrington managed to progress to the district final against St Andrew’s. Despite having a slightly depleted team, Durrington once again performed excellently as they won 56-35 and became district champions for a third time in four years.

The girls’ rugby team competed in a county sevens tournament held at Worthing Rugby Club. After dominating the group stage, they made it straight to the final where they faced Millais. It would prove a hard-fought match but Durrington were crowned county champions. Off the back of their tournament win, Durrington hosted a first home tie of the season. The team having never played on the school pitch, faced a strong Weald team for the first time. Durrington won the game 62-31 and continued their undefeated season.