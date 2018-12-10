Worthing Warriors clip Ravens' wings

Worthing Warriors recorded a second successive victory after seeing off Romford and Gidea Park Ravens.

Warriors were 19-10 winners to continue their recent good form.

Ravens were under a lot of pressure from the outset and Worthing received two penalties in quick succession.

Skipper Giorgia Palethorpe showed some great strength to fight through a number of opposition players before forcing the ball over with an outstretched arm for the first try.

Warriors continued to dominate and captain Palethorpe had another try soon after.

Lorraine O’Connor stepped up and made no mistake with the conversion.

Worthing were hungry for more tries and had another after the restart.

Powerhouse Lauren Owens started another Warriors attack. The ball eventually found Jaimie Justice who broke clear for Worthing.

Ravens did manage to get two tries of their own with time running out but Warriors held on for victory.