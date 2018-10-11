Worthing Raiders warned not to underestimate struggling London Irish Wild Geese

Ben Coulson has warned Worthing Raiders not to underestimate National 2 South strugglers London Irish Wild Geese on Saturday.

Basement boys Wild Geese, who’ve lost all of their opening six league fixtures this season, head to Roundstone Lane looking to pick up some much-needed points.

Raiders dropped down to eighth following a defeat at Canterbury last time out and have made an indifferent start to the season.

Worthing have won three and lost the same amount of the first six matches this term.

Roundstone Lane has been a fortress for Raiders in recent years, with the team still holding a 100 per cent record having won both matches they’ve played at home this campaign.

Many will be looking at the next game against London Irish Wild Geese as another home win for Worthing, but assistant coach Coulson knows they’ll have to work hard to get it.

He said: “Underestimating any team in this league is exactly how you lose.

“LIWG are an attacking threat from everywhere, they’re a team that will score tries if you lose focus and neglect responsibilities. They are very much on the up after pushing Taunton close last week, it’s important to understand their league position is not indicative of the threat they pose in any shape or form.

“We’ll be preparing for the contest in the same way we do every week. It would be easy for people to look at the situation and start talking ‘home win,’ you’ll not be hearing any of that chat from us. The last two home matches have provided the supporters with big wins and lots of tries. We can’t guarantee more of the same, although, we’ll be working to achieve the best prepared squad capable of winning at Rugby Park on Saturday.”

Raiders were sent crashing to a third defeat of the season as they lost 21-10 in a low-scoring game at Canterbury.

Skipper Liam Perkins got Worthing’s solitary try as they failed to come away with anything to show for their efforts in what were tough conditions. Coach Coulson did take some positive from the defeat and said: “We have continued to build on our defensive performances of late, it has been a real focus for us as a group. We showed (at Canterbury) we are making progress, although, we still have plenty of work to do on both sides of the ball as the score would suggest.

“In all honesty the weather played its part making accuracy with ball of paramount importance. The wet, windy conditions played into the hands of the defensive team enabling them to exert pressure on the ball carrier and receiver alike.

“We didn’t do enough to gain the win or a bonus point, so stopping Canterbury achieving a try bonus point was something to take away.”

