Action from Worthing Raiders' 33-19 win at home to Canterbury in rugby's National two south / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders see off Canterbury - in pictures

Worthing Raiders kept up the pressure on National two south leaders with a 33-19 over Canterbury at Roundstone Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 5:00 pm

It was win number 11 for Raiders and a further five points to keep them n fourth position and hot on the heels of the top three. There were many excellent performances for Raiders, including Jerome Rudder with a hat-trick of tries, Frank Taggart with his powerful breaks and the excellent goal kicking from Matt McLean. See a selection of pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, taken by Stephen Goodger. Get the full report and pictures in the Worthing Herald - out on Thursday.

1.

Action from Worthing Raiders' 33-19 win at home to Canterbury in rugby's National two south / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Worthing Raiders' 33-19 win at home to Canterbury in rugby's National two south / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Worthing Raiders' 33-19 win at home to Canterbury in rugby's National two south / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Worthing Raiders' 33-19 win at home to Canterbury in rugby's National two south / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6