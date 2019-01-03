Worthing Raiders eyeing more of the same

Worthing Raiders will attempt to maintain their good recent form when they kick things off in 2019 on Saturday.

Jody Levett’s men won successive National 2 South matches to see out the previous year in style and now turn their attention to a trip to Redruth.

Back-to-back victories have seen Raiders climb to seventh in the standings, giving them a platform to build on with 14 games of the season still to play.

Worthing’s first three fixtures in the new year are against Redruth, Clifton and Birmingham & Solihull - all teams that currently find themselves in the bottom half - so Levett’s troops have a chance to put down a marker at the start of 2019.

However with just eight points separating Raiders is seventh and 13th-placed Old Redcliffians, it’s paramount the Roundstone Lane outfit make a positive start this calendar year - starting at Redruth on Saturday.

