Worthing Raiders aiming to give fans some festive cheer

Jody Levett has challenged Worthing Raiders to provide their supporters with an early Christmas present.

Raiders have an ideal opportunity to brush off defeat against Old Redcliffians with successive home games to come before the festive period.

Worthing have suffered a recent wobble in form, losing three of their previous four matches and drawing the other.

However, Raiders have the perfect chance to end 2018 on a high with Ding Crusaders and Guernsey to visit Roundstone Lane before the year is out.

And head coach Levett is keen for his team to bag maximum points to give them a much-needed boost heading into January.

He said: “These games are obviously very important.

Both Dings and Guernsey are in similar situations to ourselves and all of us need league points going into the short Christmas break.

“Two much-needed home wins would be an ideal Christmas present and give us a decent platform moving into the new year.”

Raiders have had to deal with a number of injuries so far this season.

But Levett is refusing to make excuses after a recent run of poor results.

“We’re certainly not firing as we would want to currently,” Levett added.

“It would be easy to blame injuries and look to make excuses.

“But ultimately it is about putting together the performances we know we are capable of.”

Worthing made a storming start at Old Redcliffians, racing into an early 10-0 lead.

Rob Cuffe went over twice for Raiders in the first half as they were 17-15 up at the break.

However, a sensational run of 18 unanswered points after the restart put Old Redcliffians in the ascendancy.

Raiders did manage to salvage a late consolation try through Curtis Barnes.

But that could not spark an unlikely comeback and Worthing came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

And Levett was frustrated to see his team came up short.

He added: “It was disappointing to lose and get nothing from the game. We started well playing down the slope but were unable to control territory or possession well enough in the second half.

“It was a strong start and there were some positives. However, we were unable to convert pressure into points effectively and that ultimately cost us on the scoreboard.

“Despite the positive start, we ultimately didn’t play well enough to gain league points.”