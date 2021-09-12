Worthing mark 100 years of rugby with another victory - picture gallery

On a lovely, sunny, late summer afternoon and with both teams having won their first game of the season an exciting afternoon of rugby was on the cards. It ended Worthing Raiders 29 Bury St Edmunds 21. The game contained some outstanding rugby from Raiders in the first half and a pulsating contest as Bury fought their way back into the match in the second half. Many thanks to both teams and the supporters for making this a memorable day in the history of Worthing RFC. See a selection of pictures from the day on this page and the ones linked, taken by Stephen Goodger.