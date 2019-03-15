Sussex selection for Worthing Rugby Club girls section players

Worthing Rugby Club’s girls section enjoyed unprecedented success at the recent Sussex trials.

The club had eight players from two age-groups selected to represent the county against Surrey, Kent and Hampshire in a series of festivals.

The Sussex trials were open to under-18 and under-15 age sections, with 15 and 7-a-side matches to be played.

Worthing’s under-players selected were Poppy James, Shannon Whelan, Kayra Wilson, Izzy Young, Jess Hurley, Mel Cummins, Julie Nelsenat and Mimi Leclerc.

In the under-15s age group, Tilly Thorley, Gracie Henson, Emma Foxwell, Ellen Gregory, Alisha Board, Amber Wheat, Tori Dewey and Sophie Wayman will all represent Sussex.

For the first time ever there will be a Sussex development group for those wanting to improve and who aspire to play for the county in the future.

Worthing are always looking for new players, especially in the younger age groups.

For more information contact chairman Nigel Dewey at nigel.dewey@icloud.com. Follow on Twitter at @WRFC_girls and on Instagram at worthing_girls_rfc.

Have you read?

Sin bins will be used in all Southern Combination Football League divisions next season



Fortresses of Sussex football: Non-league teams with the best home records this season



Former Watford defender 'faring well' for Worthing following long injury lay-off