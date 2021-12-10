Shoreham rugby youngsters dig deep - now want you to do same

Shoreham and Eastbourne U16s meet

Shoreham dominated both possession and territory in the first half and their large travelling support felt disappointed not to have been further ahead than the half time score of 22-7.

Eastbourne rallied in the second half and with the combination of errors from Shoreham and having a player sent to the sin bin put themselves under considerable pressure.

Only with strong work from the forwards, most notably debutant Toby Spendley, did they gradually wrestled control of the game.

Shoreham’s backline, who were scintillating in the first half but who spluttered at the start of the second, rediscovered their form towards the end of the game running a couple of well worked tries. The final score of 34-19 leaves Shoreham well placed in the league as they look ahead to their next game at Uckfield.

n Shoreham RFC will be holding a collection for the local food bank at Buckingham Park from 10am to 11.30am on Sunday, December 19, where they will be offering mince pies and mulled wine.

“We continue the great work we started last year with the local foodbank, it is a great way for the whole club to get together and help the community” said James Drummond-Davies, youth chair.