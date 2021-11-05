Shoreham rugby bosses tell girls: Give our sport a go

Mark Norris (SRFC), Siobhan Jones (Shiny Bomb), James Drummond-Davies (SRFC), Ava Casey (First Girls Section Player), Daniel Spears (Shiny Bomb)

The aim is to train girls of all abilities from ages five to 17 on Sundays from 11.30am at Buckingham Park, Shoreham.

To support the initiative Shoreham have signed a sponsorship deal with Worthing jewellery business Shiny Bomb.

This will enable them to partner with Rhapsody Rugby to deliver coaching and mentorship to Shoreham’s coaches, as well as helping with recruiting new players from local schools by offering free training sessions to schools.

Shiny Bomb founder Siobhan Jones believes in independence, confidence and empowerment among young women.

She wanted to give back to the community and help young women so when she heard that the RFU accredited club and This Girl Can supporter (a Sport England initiative to encourage women to be active) were looking to create a new dedicated girls’ team, she jumped at the chance to get involved.

Siobhan has agreed with Shoreham RFC that Shiny Bomb will fully sponsor and fund the programme, which is much more than just buying team shirts. Shiny Bomb is providing thousands of pounds to employ RFU trained coaches who will go into schools in West Sussex to provide girls with taster sessions and training that will teach girls a fabulous sport and give the opportunity to learn discipline, respect, teamwork and offer the chance to build long lasting friendships with their teammates at Shoreham RFC.

The Shoreham Girls’ rugby pathway is very much in its infancy but through this significant investment it is hoped a generation of local girls can benefit from playing sports which benefit both physical and mental health.

Shoreham Rugby are also working with Active Sussex and This Girl Can to ensure they can spread the word and get the right messages out to girls about being more active and trying rugby as a sport.