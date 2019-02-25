Rugby star Poppy James moves step closer to World Cup experience

Rugby star Poppy James is in with a chance of a unique experience at the World Cup later this year in Japan.

The Durrington High School pupil, who won the DHL moment of the month prize back in October, has been announced as one of the first two finalists for the #DHLRugbyMoment award.

Poppy’s brilliant individual try for Worthing’s under-18s last year was selected by BT Sport pundits as one of four entries that will battle it out in a public vote, running from March 6-13.

The chosen winner will not only claim the #DHLRugbyMoment gong but also travel out to Japan during the World Cup and deliver the match ball in England’s Pool C match with France on October 12 in Yokohoma.

Should Poppy be voted the winner, it would cap an incredible few months for the young talent.

As a reward for winning the DHL moment of the month award in October, the Durrington High School pupil attended and retrieved the match ball and placed it on the podium pre-match ahead of the #biggame11 meeting between Harlequins and Wasps at Twickenham.

More information on how to vote for Poppy can be found at www.dhl-in-motion.com

