Relief for Worthing Raiders as National 2 South status is all but secured

Jody Levett spoke of his relief after Worthing Raiders claimed a first win since January - and all but secured their National 2 South status in the process.

Raiders had gone ten matches without a victory prior to Saturday’s crucial 39-33 triumph over Old Redcliffians at Roundstone Lane.

A barren run of results had left Worthing looking over their shoulders in the fight for survival.

However, a much-needed bonus point win against Old Redcliffians has put Raiders within a point of safety.

With just two games to go this season, Worthing - in 11th - have a ten-point cushion over third-from-bottom Birmingham & Solihull in the final relegation place.

And Levett was delighted just a second win of 2019 was secured.

Head coach Jody Levett. Picture by Stephen Goodger

He said: “It was a mixture of delight and relief, especially after we were able to see the other key results in the league.

“Also, we had been very close against Tonbridge Juddians last week so we felt we were in a good place to get this key win.

“Mathematically we are still not safe, we still need one point going into the last two games to make it beyond doubt.”

It would take a huge swing in results for Worthing to drop into the bottom three in the final two games.

Birmingham & Solihull need to take maximum points from their final two matches - and they face champions Rams in their penultimate fixture.

And Raiders only need to match the results of both Old Redcliffians and Dings to finish the above them this season.

But Levett is urging Worthing to end the season with a flourish, not just settle for survival.

He added: “Gaining momentum would mean a positive end to this season, which would be a great reflection on the efforts of everyone involved over the past ten months.

“We want to go unbeaten between now and the end of the season.

“Although it will be tough, especially away at Dings on Saturday. They need a win to help secure their league status too.”

