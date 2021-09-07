Raiders road back to Roundstone - victory over Guernsey is their reward

Jack Forrest scores Raiders' first try / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Many of the team from the 2019-20 season were involved and Ken Dowding, Will Scholes, Rhys Morgan, Jerome Rudders, Nathan Jibulu, Cam Dobinson and George Payne made their first starts.

Guernsey were soon caught in possession and penalised in front of the posts.

Matt McLean opened his account for the season with the penalty. Another penalty after some excellent tackling across the field allowed McLean to make it 6-0.

Jordan Turner-Hall rallies his troops / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Worthing were playing some quality rugby with backs and forwards linking well and from a scrum on Worthing’s 22m line Jack Forrest made a break down the touchline and scored in the corner.

A ball won in midfield went through several pairs of hands before an excellent final offload went to Will Scholes who romped in to score.

Guernsey had their moments and scored from 60 metres. The conversion was successful to make it 16-7.

Several scrum penalties and resets meant Guernsey kept the pressure on until they crossed the line for a converted try – 16-14.

Nathan Jibulu made some impressive bursts as replacements filtered into the game.

With a long pass from Harrison Sims the ball reached Jerome Rudders who outpaced the defence to score under the posts. Matt McLean added the extras.

The visitors replied with a penalty then with the upper hand, added an unconverted try. The score was 23-22.

Another Worthing penalty was awarded in front of the posts and McLean sent it over.

Guernsey were threatening until Kemp Price emerged from the maul and made 50m down field. Worthing moved the ball across the back line to Will Beer. Jack Lee carried it to set the next ruck – Kieran Leeming fed a pass to Forrest who cut across the advancing defence to score the bonus point try under the posts. Matt Mclean again converted to stretch the lead to 33-22.

Guernsey were unable to score anymore points and the whistle went.