Picture slideshow: Raiders targeting strong season finish - Levett

Worthing Raiders head coach Jody Levett insists his team will not be coasting to the finish in National 2 South this season.

Raiders returned to winning ways on Saturday after a humiliating defeat at basement boys Broadstreet the previous week.

Tries from winger David McIlwaine, Kemp Price, returning Harry Forrest and replacement Henry Birch - his maiden score in senior rugby - ensured Worthing sealed a bonus-point 22-17 success over Canterbury in their rearranged fixture at Roundstone Lane.

Raiders, who remained ninth in the table despite the victory, now have just five matches remaining this campaign.

They sit five points off sixth-placed Henley Hawks, though they have played a game more, with Levett setting his sights on a high final placing this term.

He said: “The target from Christmas has been about consolidating on our good start to the season and building on that further. There is no point finishing on a damp squib, we want to be positive in to next season.

“A strong finish could help us in terms of recruitment and keeping the squad together. The way we do that is by winning games and moving up the table.

“We know we could finish anywhere between sixth and 12th this season, it’s how we finish will determine that.”

Raiders’ run-in looks to be a favourable one as they face four of the current bottom six teams in their remaining five matches.

However, Levett feels his team should draw from experiences last season to know they are not guaranteed anything in games to come.

Raiders only avoided National 2 South relegation on the final day in the previous campaign.

“We were in a position at the turn of the year where we were playing the top-six teams in the division, now we’re playing teams below us between now and the end of the season,” Levett added.

“Sometimes at this stage of the season, that is as hard as playing the guys at the top because teams are fighting for survival.

“I think that is something we must recognise heading in to these final few matches.”

Raiders looked to be cruising to victory over Canterbury as they lead 17-0 and 22-7 at different points in the match.

Canterbury rallied late on, bagging a losing bonus-point, as it finished 22-17. Should Worthing work themselves in to such a superior position again this season,Levett does not want them to let an opposition back in.

He said: “The frustration was we were not able to really close it out right at the end in a game that we had been relatively comfortable in for large parts.”

Raiders entertain Clifton on Saturday.