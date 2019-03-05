Learning opportunity will bode Worthing Raiders well in the future - Levett

Worthing Raiders’ current group of players will make the most of the National 2 South learning opportunity they have been handed.

That is the verdict of head coach Jody Levett after a recent slump in form.

Worthing Raiders stop Bury St Edmunds in their tracks. Picture: Stephen Goodger

The club’s winless league run was extended to seven matches following a 24-22 defeat to Bury St Edmunds at Roundstone Lane on Saturday.

Raiders have won just one of eight National 2 South fixtures since the turn of the year but Levett feels his squad will benefit moving forward.

Worthing have been without a number of experienced players in recent weeks.

That has resulted in several younger members of the squad being offered playing opportunities, something which Raiders’ head coach insists will aid their development in the long run.

Levett said: “It has been difficult, certainly (the recent run).

“We have been missing a large number of experienced players through injury.

“But it has been a massive learning opportunity for the current group of players, many playing their first season at level four, which bodes well for the future.”

Raiders ran in three tries but came up short as they failed to arrest a run without a win against Bury St Edmunds.

Worthing were trailing 17-8 at the break and then faced a 16 point deficit soon after the restart. Despite a late rally, Raiders could not quite complete the turnaround.

And Levett said his side left themselves too much to do.

He added: “We just can’t get that much-needed win currently.

“We have now scored three tries in five games since Christmas but have not been able to get that valuable fourth try, which would have turned losses into victories or at least league points.

“We did have chances to score in the final few minutes but just weren’t accurate enough or patient enough to convert the chances.”

Raiders, still in tenth despite the defeat to Bury St Edmunds, go in search of a much-needed win at 13th-placed Barnes on Saturday.

But Levett is aware of the tough test that awaits his team.

“It certainly provides an opportunity but it will be tough as they are fighting for form and league position too.

“We will need to be at our best to come away with a much-needed win.”

Have you read?

Sussex Sharks Vitality Blast tickets on sale - with special offers included

Sussex star Salt proving tasty in Pakistan Super League​

The average wage paid by Brighton and Hove Albion and their Premier League rivals - ranked in order