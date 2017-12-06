Flying Raiders full-back Maslen aiming high after reaching double figures

Worthing Raiders full-back Jack Maslen is targeting 20 tries this season after reaching double figures on Saturday.

Maslen – who took his season tally to 11 in Raiders’ home 40-34 National 2 South win over struggling Old Redcliffians – hopes to continue his impressive scoring run as the season progresses.

The full-back sealed a switch back to Roundstone Lane in the summer after a two-year stay at rivals Chichester.

His brief spell with Chichester helped him rediscover his love for rugby and has made him appreciate being given another chance at National 2 South standard.

He said: “It was good fun at Chichester. I know there is a bit of rivalry between Worthing and Chichester but I really enjoyed it.

“I got back to enjoying my rugby, came back here in the summer and had a good pre-season with the boys.

“There were still some familiar faces from the team when I last played here, then some new boys were brought in as well. They’ve added real depth to the team – on a personal level I’m pleased to be back.

“I had a bit of a slow start, didn’t score in the first few games but have now picked up. I seem to be finding myself in the right place at the right time, chasing the ball and getting on the end of it.”

Raiders still have another three games to go before the Christmas break but Maslen has been flying so far this campaign. To date, he’s managed to score 11 tries and does not want his scoring to stop there.

“When I started the season the aim was to get in to double figures, which I’ve managed to do already,” Maslen added.

“The aim now is to get into the high teens, maybe even over 20 this season, which would be great for me.”

Raiders’ top try-scoring full-back was one of several new faces to join the club over the summer.

Maslen believes recruitment in the close season has played a massive part in Worthing finding themselves in ninth position after 13 games and said: “We’ve got Walshy (Matt Walsh), Kempy (Kemp Price) and Dawes (John Dawes) who have all played a high level of rugby. In terms of who’ve been brought in, I think it’s been good as well as keeping hold of the good players that were here before.

“It’s looking very promising this season and we’ll be moving higher and higher up the table, I should imagine.”

Raiders’ win over Old Redcliffians was their third in succession.

With a trip to Henley Hawks to come on Saturday then home matches against Wimbledon and Barnstaple all before Christmas, Maslen wants the winning run to stretch into 2018.

He added: “The aim for us now is to take five points from our next three matches, so 15 before Christmas and kick on in the new year.

“We’re three wins on the bounce now with an away game at Henley to come next. Matches against them are always battles, we just need to make sure we train well, work hard on our patterns and systems ahead of it.”