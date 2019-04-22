Worthing Thunder receive boost ahead of final with clean sweep of awards

Worthing Thunder received a welcome boost ahead of their upcoming National Play-Off final with the announcement this week of the Basketball England National League awards.

In a virtual clean-sweep of the awards for the Club, Zaire Taylor picked up a hat-trick of prizes when he was named as the League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second season running and was also included in the League’s all-star team. In addition he won the fans’ vote throughout the National League and picked up the award for the fans’ favourite player of the year.

Further accolades were received for the Club with the best “Match Night Experience” (for the second year in succession) ; best Club Secretary (Sara Jenner) and again, for the second year in a row, best Match Night Commentator, Dave Marshall.

Club Chairman Frank Gainsbury said: “We are delighted to have two magnificent teams at Thunder; our on court team who have done so well this year and our magnificent band of volunteers who help to make the Club the success it is. The award for best Match Night Experience recognises once more the tremendous efforts that so many people make to ensure that a visit to Thunder is not just about going to see a successful basketball team in action.

"Dave Marshall who has been with the club since it was founded richly deserves to retain the Commentator of the Year award and the unbelievably hard work undertaken by Sara Jenner our Secretary is rightfully acknowledged by Basketball England.”

Thunder will be travelling to Manchester this weekend staying over-night on Saturday and holding a training session in advance of the Play-Off Final on Sunday where Thunder will meet League Champions Solent Kestrels.

Spaces are still available of the Supporters’ Club coach who wish to travel on the day to meet up with the numerous fans who are making their own way to the event. Anybody wishing to book seats on the coach should contact the Club on supporters@worthingthunder.net.