Worthing Raiders' long road trip to high-flying Redruth brings zero reward

Worthing Raiders failed to register a single point as they returned from their long trip to Redruth nursing a 25-0 National 2 South defeat.

The Raiders departed on Friday night for what was the furthest away fixture in the division.

Sam Boyland, Jack and Harry Forrest, Kieran Leeming and Ross Miller joined the squad, with Sam Cook, John Dawe, Calum Waters, Matt McLean and Will Sanderson rested or unavailable.

The going was heavy at The Rec and there was a strong wind to contend with, although this was blowing up the hill to go some way to negating the famous slope down to Hellfire Corner.

Worthing were looking to play an open game whilst their hosts were focused on controlling the pace of play and dominating through their forwards.

Redruth went close from the start but conceded a penalty to allow Raiders to clear their lines.

After just 14 minutes, Scott Barlow was replaced by Jack Lee and shortly afterwards the Raiders conceded a kickable penalty, which Fraser Honey opened the scoring for Redruth with a penalty goal.

Five minutes later the Cornishmen increased their lead.

Worthing failed to cover the blindside at a scrum just on their opponents’ 10-metre line and scrum-half Jack Oulton made a good break before releasing winger Dean Bonds to score in the corner.

The conversion was missed but the lead opened to 8-0.

With the prospect of having the slope in their favour in the second half, the Raiders were keen to keep the score at that level - and they almost succeeded.

However, after 39 minutes Redruth mounted a sustained attack through their forwards and following several phases they rumbled over the line.

Jess Tompsett was the try scorer this time, leaving the Sussex side 15-0 down at the break.

Having come so close to holding their opponents to an eight-point gap only to concede on the stroke of half time, the last thing the Raiders needed was to allow their opposition the first score of the second session.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what they did.

A long range penalty attempt three minutes after the restart hit the post and a lineout error followed by a scrum penalty allowed Redruth to establish position in the Raiders 22.

Worthing lost possession after regaining it and the scrambling defence was unable to cover the counter attack.

The score, this time by Matt Shepherd was again out wide, saw Redruth open up a commanding 20-0 advantage even though the consequent conversion was missed.

A good kick ahead by the home side was chased well by their pack, who sucked in the defence before Shepherd scored again in the corner to open up a 25-0 advantage.

Raiders attempted to at least get on the scoreboard in the closing stages but there failed to find a way through as they came away scoreless.

Raiders entertain old foes Henley Hawks who sit in second on Saturday.