Worthing hosts 10k action - for second weekend in a row

Worthing Seafront 10k

The popular MCC Promotions 10K Run Series comes to Worthing this weekend, in the form of the annual Worthing Seafront 10K. It comes seven days after the Worthing 10k - see a report and picture gallery from that event here.

Runners of abilities are welcome to take part and entries will be accepted on the day.

Runners can register at Beach House Grounds (next to Splashpoint) Brighton Road, Worthing, between 9 and 9.45am, for a 10am start, and the cost of £15 includes a bespoke medal.

When you have picked up your race number, you should remain in the Beach House Grounds, until a race starter walks you to the start 100m away, near to back entrance of the Splashpoint.

The start is near to Splashpoint, and the route will see the athletes heading towards Goring, turning around at Goring Green and returning back to the Beach House Grounds.

There is limited free parking, but plenty of pay parking next Beach House Grounds (£2.20 all day), and numerous public toilets within walking distance along the seafront.

A bag drop facility will be situated next to registration and the finish line.

Results will be published within 48 hours of the run.