Worthing girls attempt world record row

Girls from Worthing Rowing Club are preparing for a world record rowing attempt, raising money for a new boat for their team.

The j15 girls are the first crew from Worthing to enter the National Schools’ Regatta and they have been training hard but they are currently having to use a boys school bowloader.

The world record rowing team, Daisy Chamberlain, Aoife Montagner, Florence Locks, Freya Hooker, Issy Walker, Izzy Hooker and Olivia Griggs

Having the right boat would make a big difference in the competition, so the girls are busy fundraising for the £6,000 needed.

Daisy Chamberlain, crew member, explained: “We will be racing against the best schools in the country and we will need the correct boat fit to us. At the moment, we are training in a boys school bowloader, which is too heavy for us and too thin. Using this boat at National Schools would put us at a disadvantage to all the other crews competing.

“At the start of this season, we were losing every race. It felt like we were putting maximum effort in and getting nothing out of it.

“Near the end of the season, we started training more and fighting for the win and it was paying off, we were coming second in almost every race we entered. We were happy with our improvement but it wasn’t enough. We wanted to win.”

Daisy and her teammates Aoife Montagner, Florence Locks, Freya Hooker, Issy Walker, Izzy Hooker and Olivia Griggs will be non-stop rowing for four days in a bid to beat the world record and raise money through sponsorship.

Daisy said: “During our first season of rowing, we were losing almost every race and we increased our training to four days a week so we could enter the South Coast Championships. We came first in our heat but came third in the finals.

“We realised we needed to train harder if we wanted to do well in National Schools. We are currently training our hardest at six days a week.

“Our world record row starts on January 1. We are doing it on the rowing machines for four days, non-stop rowing, and need to spread the word so we can get to our goal.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/worthing-rowing-club-j15-girls for more information.