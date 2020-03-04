Worthing angler goes for European glory

Worthing based angler, Jimmy Willis will be competing in this weekends European Open Beach Championships in East Yorkshire.

It is the largest and richest sea fishing competition with an estimated 1,500 anglers competing for the £35,000 of prize money.

He said “ I took part in the competition in 2018, but I was still very new to competitive sea angling. Now I have a few years of match fishing experience behind me, I feel I’m in a much better position to have a good go at it.

"Most competitions I compete in are pegged, so you pick a peg and that’s where you fish. With this one, you can fish anywhere over 30 miles of East Yorkshire coastline, so the locals go in with a huge advantage, as they know the best places to go.

"But, you have to be in it, too win it!”

You can follow Jimmy’s process on his social media channels: @RealJimmyWillis