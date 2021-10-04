Worthing 10K returns - 1,600 runners and course records are under threat

Race director Gavin Stephens said: "It’s fantastic to be back, and we can’t wait to welcome runners from across the country to Worthing seafront.

"The new Autumn date has attracted a high-quality field, with great racing expected in both the male & female categories.

The Worthing 10k takes place on Sunday October 10

“The men’s course record of 30:31, set in 2018 by James Westlake is definitely under threat. Andrew Coley-Maud (Guildford & Godalming) will probably start as favourite, but a tight race is expected with previous winner Finn McNally (Brighton Phoenix) returning in great shape, and Jonny Van Deventer (Clapham Chasers) a possible dark horse”.

“In the female race Holly Dixon (Cambridge Harriers) will be targeting Faye Fullerton’s course record of 35:38 set in 2016, and she can expect close company from GB Duathlete Nicole Allan.

“The event is not just about the sharp end, and welcomes runners of all abilities, several of whom will be lining up for the first time after progressing from the couch to 5K program. With favourable weather conditions forecast we expect the town to be buzzing on Sunday, with the community out in force to cheer our runners’ home.”

The Worthing 10K supports local charities Care for Veterans, West Sussex Mind, Chestnut Tree House, & St Barnabas House Hospice.