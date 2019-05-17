Winners crowned at Angmering senior championships

Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club played host to the annual senior championships.

Players battle it out across a six-week period in order to qualify for the showpiece.

But the hard work does not stop there, with a final obstacle to overcome in the championships before silverware is awarded.

Victor Lane eased to a straight sets victory to lift the men’s 40 and over category.

He secured a 6-3, 6-3 win over David Staton.

John Stride dropped a set on his way to men’s 50 and over glory.

In a gripping final against John Marston, he was crowned champion courtesy of a 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 victory.

Peter Boorne crushed Keith Champion on his way to the 60 and over title.

He swept his opponent aside without dropping a game, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Beaten singles finalist Staton teamed up with Jacco Mulder to claim the men’s doubles 40 and over crown.

They beat Anthony Rolland and Karl Ross 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

Rachel Manktelow defeated Chrissie Barlow to collect the ladies singles 50 and over prize.

In the remaining competition, Liz Linton and Yvonne Sadler secured the ladies doubles 40 and over crown.

They overcame Claire Moyle and Nikki Rowlings in the final.

