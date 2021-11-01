Win a pair of Trackside Restaurant tickets at Lingfield Park

It has been another scintillating year of racing at Lingfield Park and myracing are offering two lucky people the chance to celebrate on Saturday, November 13 with a pair of Trackside Restaurant tickets. Picture by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

This thrilling afternoon will see plenty of competitive action, with not one but TWO Listed races on the card in the shape of the Churchill Stakes (won by Newmarket trainer John Gosden in 2020 with Dubai Warrior) and the Golden Rose Stakes.

Lingfield Park is known for its generous hospitality, and this looks a great chance for punters new and old to visit the Surrey track for some Fast-Track Qualifier action thanks to myracing.

The prize includes:

Unrivalled views of the home straight and finish line.

A commemorative raceday programme.

A private table throughout the day with dedicated table service.

A hot, chef-served three-course meal.

Conveniently-located betting and TV facilities.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question correctly:

Which town is said to be the birthplace of horse racing in the UK?

A) Newmarket

B) Newcastle-upon-Tyne

C) Newbury

Email your answer plus your name, address and telephone number(s) to [email protected], with Lingfield Park competition as the subject line.

The deadline is 5pm this Sunday (November 7).

TERMS:

Entrants must be 18+ and a UK resident.

T&Cs apply (all events/venues are subject to any Covid-19 guidances/restrictions in place)

Entrants must be available on the date advised.

Entrants must adhere to the smart casual dress code in the Trackside Restaurant.

Myracing and the publisher reserve the right to change/cancel the competition prize due to raceday abandonments of if the user provides misleading information.