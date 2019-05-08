Wiese is a wow so far - but wants to keep it going all summer for Sussex

It’s been quite a start to the season for all-rounder David Wiese – and he is keen to keep his fine form going all season and in all formats.

The South African has shone in the early county championship games and in recent One Day Cup matches – culminating in a breathtaking 125-ball knock of 171 that almost carried Sussex to a remarkable win in a high-scoring visit to Hampshire last Thursday.

Wiese is well up in the One Day Cup averages and will have been gutted Sussex lost their final three games to bow out of the competition.

He’s also well up in the county championship bowling averages having taken eight wickets for just 161 in Sussex’s two games. Wiese is delighted – and is full of optimism Sussex can do well in different formats this summer.

Having recently signed a contact which will see him feature for Sussex beyond 2019, he feels England is the best place to play out the rest of his playing days.

“I’m happy to have signed an extension with the club which will keep me here for couple more years, I’ve enjoyed my time playing over here so I’d really like to finish off my career over here,” he told us. Wiese said the obvious intention for Sussex this season was to gain promotion, having finished a place off going up last year,

“All teams go through a transitional period where you lose some senior senior players and have youngsters come in, so we’ve been there for the past two seasons.

“But I feel now that the young ones have some experience, we’ll be pushing big time for promotion to division one – where I feel we belong as a club because we’ve got players that are good enough to be there.”

Sussex went close to Twenty20 glory last season, losing in the final to Worcestershire by five wickets. And Wiese feels the Sussex squad could take them one step further this time.

“We’ve got some unbelievable t20 players so we’ll be looking to make the finals again this year,” he said. “Last season we didn’t play as well as we could have done at times but still managed to make it into the finals.

“We’ve got Rashid Khan coming back this season so that’s a big boost for us and we might get another overseas player, so it’s an exciting season for us.”

The 33-year-old remained in action throughout the English winter and feels his good form in his home country alongside a trip to Asia helped him prepare for the new season.

“It’s been a good winter, or summer for me actually, playing in the South African t20 which was quite successful, then on the back of that going off to the Bangladesh League then the Pakistan League, so I’ve been getting plenty of game time,” Wiese said.

“I started the winter a bit slow, but fortunately picked up in South Africa, and off the back of that I got a replacement deal in the Bangladesh League and did really well there, then got a replacement deal in the Pakistan League.”

Wiese had help from fellow South African Alfonso Thomas throughout his travels in Asia.

“I was fortunate enough to work with Alfonso, as it’s always nice work with overseas coaches just to improve your skills, and they bring a completely different dynamic to the game.”

Disappointed after scoring 171

David Wiese admitted his 171 at the Agest Bowl was bittersweet after it proved not quite enough to carry Sussex to a sensational win as they fell ten short chasing 356 to win.

“On a personal level that is probably the best innings I have every played,” he said. “But from a team aspect not to see them over the line is disappointing from myself not to get us over the line.

“It is only my second List A hundred and I never thought I would be in the position to bat that long. It’s a case of batting as long as possible and taking it as late into the game as possible and hope we get a panic from them. Anything can happen.

“It was nice to get recognition from the Hampshire players after I got out. For them to come over and say well played was a nice touch from them. They held their nerve at the end and made it difficult at the death.

“We felt there was some panic there from Hampshire. They started turning on each other a little bit – that is where we started to think we were winning the battle. At no stage did we look up at the score, we just batted. I got into the bubble and just batted.

“We’ve put ourselves in precarious positions and come out on top this season so sitting in the dressing room there is a massive belief we should have won. For us to be disappointed at not winning that game shows where we are.”

Wiese was back in the runs in the One Day Cup on Sunday but his 55 couldn’t prevent a loss to Gloucestershire at Eastbourne. He followed up with 57 not out in the defeat to Glamorgan.