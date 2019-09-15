Created with Sketch.
All the winners

Volunteers recognised at annual awards at Sussex Cricket

At the largest event in the awards’ history, 200 of the hardest working volunteers in the recreational game from across Sussex assembled for the NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards (OSCAs) ceremony at the 1st Central County Ground on Friday.

Each year, the Sussex Cricket Foundation host those who have been nominated by their fellow volunteers for making a huge contribution to the development of cricket in their area. Six nationally recognised awards were handed out during the evening’s proceedings, in addition to two Sussex awards for ‘All Stars Cricket Activator of the Year’ & ‘Groundsman of the Year’. Pictured are the winners below

Kaleigh Pavitt (Hailsham CC & East Dean & Friston CC) - Young Volunteer of the Year
Greg Denton (Sussex Cricket deputy head groundsman) (l) & Ian Paine (Eastergate CC)
Kieran Baker (West Wittering CC) Young Volunteer of the Year 14-18 years old
Ollie Smith (Sussex Cricket All Stars Cricket coordinator) (left) & All Stars Activator of the Year Henry Branson (East Dean & Friston CC)
