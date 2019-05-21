Sussex star Archer makes England World Cup squad

Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been named in England's World Cup squad for the summer's competition after impressing in warm up games as part of the preliminary squad.

The 24-year-old will play in his first World Cup in a tournament that England are favourites to win, and his fire-power will be a real weapon in their charge for success.

Ex-England international Nasser Hussain said "That is the best squad England have ever picked for a World Cup" in an interview with Sky Sports, as a squad with fantastic batting and bowling ability has been put together.

Also speaking on Sky Sports, Jofra Archer hailed everybody in the England camp for helping him settle in and for maintaining standards as he said it is 'one of the better teams' he has ever played in.

He said: "Everyone welcomed me with open arms from the moment I got in. It's a really good team to be a part of with great players, a great captain and great support staff and coaches. It is probably one of the better teams I've played in."

He added: "I got a call from Ed Smith yesterday at about six o'clock and I answered it without looking at it, and he introduced himself and it was really exciting to be a part of a big summer for English cricket. I put it in my head that I would have to wait seven years (to play for England) so I was always prepared to wait.

"I think I'm ready. I've played a lot of cricket outside of 50 overs so I know how to deal with pressure. You don't forget how to bowl and you get more opportunities to bowl to take more wickets."

Archer previously likened the England team to 'a World XI team' and will be looking to guide England to their first World Cup trophy as the youngest member of a squad that is carrying the hope of a nation.