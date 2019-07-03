Sussex sign former England bowler

Sussex Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of fast bowler Reece Topley for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The England international will be available for selection in all formats from the start of Sussex Sharks’ Vitality Blast campaign on Friday 19th July.

The former Hampshire and Essex left-armer has been working with the Sussex staff and using the club’s facilities since the spring and is now ready for a return to competitive cricket.

Reacting to his deal, Reece said: “I’ve had to take a step back with my game for a while, so to be back in a place where I can contribute for Sussex is really exciting.

“I’m looking forward not only to be playing again, but to being back in the dressing room and working with the rest of the squad and the coaches here at the club.

“It’s been a long time out rehabbing, so if I can make it through to the end of the season fit and having contributed to the team and then work hard during the off-season so I am at my best for the start of next summer, I’ll be thrilled.

“I’m so grateful to Sussex for the use of all the facilities and personnel over the last few month. Everyone here has given me 100% effort and the ‘can do’ attitude around the place has been incredible and has surpassed any expectations I had.”

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: “I’m delighted that Reece and the club have been able to agree terms. Reece is back to fitness and excited about the opportunity to play for Sussex.

“We’ve had our fair share of guys unavailable for various reasons this season, so to have another bowling option for the rest of the season is great news.”

Reece has played ten ODIs and six IT20s for England. In 34 first-class matches he has taken 127 wickets, 83 wickets in 62 T20s and 93 wickets in 55 list A games.