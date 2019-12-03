Sussex in the winter: Archer can't boost England - but award is compensation

Jofra Archer couldn't inspire England to a series-saving win in New Zealand.

In the second Test in Hamilton, which England needed to win to finish the series 1-1, Archer was looking to bounce back from a tough start in Mount Maunghai's first Test.

Unfortunately, Archer was unable to flourish in the first innings as he took figures of 1-75 from 28 overs before making just eight runs in England’s total of 476.

On a flat pitch on the final day, Archer went wicketless with figures of 0-27 from 12 overs but he did create chances, most notably when Joe Denly dropped a sitter off him which would have seen the back of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

However, the week wasn’t all bad for Archer as he was named Best International Newcomer of the Year at the British Sports Awards, with the England cricket team scooping three awards in total.

It was announced last week that Rashid Khan will be returning to Hove for his third stint with the club, the number one T20I bowler in the world available for the whole group stage of Sussex’s T20 Blast campaign.

Rashid was in action this week with Afghanistan as they took on West Indies in a one-off Test. The captain of his country made a pair of singles in Afghanistan’s innings and somewhat struggled with the ball, taking combined figures of 3-125 from 34 overs.

Sussex’ other overseas star for 2020, Travis Head, was in action in Australia’s second Test versus Pakistan in Adelaide, and the South Australia batsman managed to join a unique club, becoming the third Australian to win a Test match without batting, bowling or taking a catch.

The Aussies made a total of 589/3 with David Warner contributing 335 not out before the Australian bowlers bowled out Pakistan twice in under two days to seal a victory by an innings and 48 runs on day four.

Ravi Bopara hoped his Mbanzi Super League side Durban Heat could finally kick-start their season after failing to win any of their first five games. It was a successful week for the Heat as they won two games, the first seeing Bopara finish a chase of 174 versus Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, to end 18 not out off eight balls.

Bopara was not heavily involved in the Heat’s second win, only bowling two overs, going for 0-21 and not batting as they defeated Cape Town Blitz by seven wickets.

Danni Wyatt was in action for her Big Bash side Melbourne Renegades, looking to help them stay in the top-four for finals in her final three games for the club before going on tour with England. Wyatt had a dream all-round performance against Brisbane Heat, first taking figures of 2-26 and then making a stunning innings of 87 to help the Renegades chase down 184.

The Renegades then pulled off a stunning win versus Melbourne Stars, chasing down 162 to beat their local rivals, Wyatt making six, as the Renegades held their top-four spot with one game to go. Wyatt helped her side wrap up the top-four spot, scoring 44 in a 29-run win versus Sydney Thunder as she bowed out on a high, finishing with 468 runs at an average of 39.

George Garton was handed a trial by IPL side Rajasthan Royal after a superb campaign with T10 side Qalandars. The left-arm seamer will attend a four-day trial before the build-up to the IPL auction on December 19.

In Pakistan, David Wiese was retained by Lahore Qalandars ahead of the PSL draft with the draft taking place next week, with multiple Sussex cricketers looking to earn themselves a contract.