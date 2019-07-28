Sussex darts star Rob Cross wins Betfred World Matchplay 2019

Former World Champion Rob Cross has won the Betfred World Matchplay title with 18-13 win over Michael Smith in Blackpool.

At one stage Cross, From Hastings, was 9-1 up. Smith staged a mini-rally and fought back to be 13-7 behind.

Rob Cross with the trophy. Picture by Chris Dean/PDC

He then put Cross under real pressure and got it to 16-13 but Cross held his nerve to claim the title.

He now joins Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson as the only people to win the world title and the World Matchplay.

