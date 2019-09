It's been an eventful season for the world's biggest cricket league with plenty of runs scored and wickets taken. Here is a list of the top 20 batsmen and bowlers in the top two divisions.

1. 1041 runs @148.71 Mahesh Rawat - Middleton. Eight 50s, two 100s jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 826 runs @51.63 Prasansana Jayamanne (Ifield) five 50s, two 100s jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 841 runs @56.07 Sean Heather (Middleton) three 50s, two 100s jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 767 runs @54.79 Kaushal Silva (Mayfield) three 50s, four 100s jpimedia Buy a Photo

