Sussex bowling club in shock after sudden death of popular CJ
Members of Lancing Bowls Club have been stunned by the death of a popular player a short time after he had played for them.
Clive Johnston, otherwise known as CJ, who was 52, died after he had played in the Double Fours Abergavenny Cup competition against Hove and Kingsway BC.
The club said that after returning his bowls to the club, he was walking home and talking on the phone to another member when he had a heart attack. Paramedics tried for an hour to revive him, without success.
CJ joined Lancing BC in 2016 and became a key member of the club, carrying out many tasks unasked – to the extent that he won the club’s Unsung Hero award.
He lived for his bowling and became a very competent player whose knowledge and advice was often sought.
Lancing said: “It is comforting to those who knew him to know his last day was spent doing what he loved – playing bowls and helping his team. It goes without saying CJ will be sadly missed by all.”