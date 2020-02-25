Sussex ace Robinson helps England Lions beat Australia

Sussex pace ace Ollie Robinson helped England Lions roar in Australia.

The Lions enjoyed a convincing nine-wicket win over Australia A at the MCG - and Robinson played a key role.

Ollie Robinson is all smiles as England enjoy life down under / Picture: Getty

Robinson made 13 with the bat in England Lions’ total of 428 before taking combined figures of 7-147 as the Lions bowled out the Aussies for 176 and 217 before knocking off the 20 they needed for just one loss.

Meanwhile the Women’s T20 World Cup and the Pakistan Super League are under way with Sussex stars involved.

England Women began their T20 World Cup campaign with a warm-up game versus Sri Lanka and their opening fixture of the tournament versus South Africa.

England were thrashed by 10 wickets in their warm-up versus Sri Lanka with opener Danni Wyatt of Sussex making five and seam bowler Freya Davies going wicketless with 0-25.

They looked to brush this defeat aside when they took on South Africa in their first game of the tournament. Wyatt was the only Sussex player to feature in the game as she made just two with England losing the game in the final over by six wickets.

The Pakistan Super League should feature a number of Sussex players. Chris Jordan was in action with Karachi Kings, starting with a 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi, with Jordan taking 2-39.

David Wiese started his PSL campaign with Lahore Qalanders, making three and taking 1-11 from two overs in a five-wicket defeat to Multan Sultans.

Qalanders suffered another defeat in their next game against Islamabad United, losing by just one wicket to Islamabad United, Wiese scoring 19 and taking 1-33.

Tymal Mills, who spoke of his delight at being back after his latest injury setback, could not start with a win as Quetta Gladiators were defeated by six wickets by Peshawar Zalmi. Despite the loss, Mills returned solid figures of 1-25 from his four-over allocation.

Mills’ side soon bounced back, beating Chris Jordan’s Karachi Kings by five wickets, Mills dismissing his Sussex teammate for 14 in figures of 2-30, Jordan taking figures of 1-34.