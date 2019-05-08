Steyning want more of the same from five-star Chris Barnett

Chris Barnett has been told to keep producing the goods for Steyning.

The seamer collected 5-16 and top-scored with 20 as new skipper Oli Collins’ side started their Sussex League Division 3 West campaign with a four-wicket win over Ansty.

Barnett ripped through the visitors’ top-order, dismissing their opening four batsman.

Spinner Andy Isaacs weighed in with magnificent figures of 2-5 from his 4.1 overs.

Steyning’s impressive bowling efforts saw Ansty all out for 75 in 32.1 overs.

Although the home side struggled in reply, losing six wickets on the way to victory.

But opener Barnett’s 20 proved crucial, following on from his fine efforts with the ball. And after a superb individual performance, Collins has challenged his star performer to keep producing more of the same.

He said: “It was an ideal start, having a bowl and seeing some real good stuff from the seamers.

“In particular, Chris was brilliant, considering in the past we’ve struggled to go through sides like we did on Saturday.

“We’re hoping he has a big year for us. Last year he consistently chipped in but after getting more experience, now we want him to kick on and put in match-winning performances for us by going big with the bat or five wicket-hauls with the ball.”

Having decided to bowl first, Steyning wasted no time before ripping through Ansty’s top order.

Barnett claimed each of the first three wickets to fall, getting rid of James Whybrow (two), Harry Towler (six) and Darren Senadhira (nought).

Ansty’s batting struggles continued, with Thomas Peberdy’s 12 the top score.

Isaacs chipped in with two wickets, while Hywel Jones and James Johnson collected a scalp each as the visiting side were skittled for 75.

Steyning would make hard work of the chase, however.

Top scorer Barnett (20) and Isaac Tidley (ten) shared an opening stand of 26, the wickets tumbled after William Wright broke the partnership. Number three Collins (12) was the only other batter to pass double figures, although the home side stumbled over the winning line.

David Kennett (five) and Ed Lamb (nine) were the unbeaten batsman at the end as Steyning reached 76-6 off 26 overs.

Next up is a trip to early season pace-setters Findon. And it’s a test Collins is relishing.

“We look forward to facing Findon, they have been similarly placed to us for a few seasons now,” the skipper added.

“It will be a good test that we hope to come out with another 30 points on the board.”

Have you read?

Ricky Aguiar's rapid Worthing progress rewarded with double award win



Ian Hart: Was Liverpool's comeback against Barcelona the greatest in British football history?



Why it was the right time for former Worthing, Horsham and Bognor striker Terry Dodd to take step into management at Wick