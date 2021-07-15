Shoreham sailors win coveted J-Cup

The winning J-Cup crew

The J-Cup is an annual competitive yacht racing event designed to celebrate the J Boats range, high performance sailboats.

Over the three days, competitors take part in eight short course races between Hamble, Plymouth, Guernsey and Cowes.

Sussex Yacht Club sent two teams to compete in this year’s event, which was held between 24 and 26 June.

“Upstart’ and “Captain Scarlett” both competed, with the Upstart team taking the prize for the J92 boat race, beating 81 other boats to be first to the finish line.

The Upstart team, who are members of Shoreham Yacht Club, are Robin & Claire Stevenson, David Warner, Jonny Hirst, Alex Gooch, Lizzie Epton and Charlie Camp.

Skipper Robin Stevenson said: “Whilst our win may not be quite up there with England’s 2-0 win over Germany, the team are all really proud of their performance in the regatta.

“It has been a long time since our boat “Upstart” has competed at a national level, so it was a real pleasure to be back on The Solent, racing against some of the best amateur J92 teams around.

“We are now looking forward to Cowes Week at the end of July, where we hope to continue our success.”

Kevin Headon, Commodore of Sussex Yacht Club, said: “Congratulations to the team on this fantastic victory, which we look forward to celebrating at our clubhouse.

“With so many events cancelled last year, it is great to have our teams back out and competing on the water at events such as these.”

He added: “We now look forward to holding our own events this summer, where we will be able to share our brand new facilities with members, and the people of Shoreham.”