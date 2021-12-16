Running festival planned for Worthing seafront

Worthing RUNFEST will take place in April

After two years of postponements because of bad weather and Covid-19, the event will take place on April 24 under new management.

The team behind the successful Richmond RUNFEST event in south west London are delighted to bring their second RUNFEST event to the south coast.

Worthing RUNFEST will consist of a 10k and half marathon run that will start and finish right on the seafront next to the Worthing Lido and 2019’s pier of the year.

The course will have roads closed and will be flat with sea views along the entire route.

Runners will be rewarded afterwards with a T-shirt and a bespoke medal. It is planned that a bigger event in 2023 will include a fun community music after-party similar to the Richmond RUNFEST.

Race director Tom Bedford said “The first thing on my to-do list is to change the previous event’s luck after two postponements in a row.

“Once we solve that, we can focus on bringing a fun community after-party to the event.

“Our team cannot wait to meet the local running community and also take part in the Worthing parkrun.

“Over the past ten years in Richmond, we have created a large mass participation event with a fun family after-party that brings the community together.”

Cllr Kevin Jenkins, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “It is great to welcome back this event that was founded in 2016.”