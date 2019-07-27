Rain wipes out most of the 1st Central Sussex League but Bognor's Kaia stuns Hastings

Only one Premier Division match took place in The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League as the rain took it’s toll on fixtures.

And it was Cuckfield (159-6) who came out on top against Horsham (158-4) in a T20 match.

Craig Gallagher (52) and Michael Thornely (55 not out) top scored for Horsham before Cuckfield got home with three balls to spare.

Roffey still lead the division by 39 points while Mayfield and Horsham occupy the relegation spots.

There was more success in Division 2. And Bognor (78-5) stunned leaders Hastings (76 all out) in a low-scoring game. Roy Kaia was the main destroyer for Bognor taking 6-16 while John Morgan took 4-19 in the reply.

Goring (138 all out) pulled off a shock, beating Billingshurst (125 all out) by 13 runs.

Thomas Alexander took 5-27 for Hurst before Matt Keen (5-54) and Ollie Watkins (5-30) bowled Goring to a vital win in their fight against relegation.

St James’s Montefiore (108-3) beat Burgess Hill (105-8) in a T20. Harry Rolling hit 61 not out in the chase.

Haywards Heath and Lindfield was abandoned at 3pm.

Division 3 West: Broadwater v Stirlands postponed; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 98-8 lost to 101-4; Roffey 2nd XI v Worthing abandoned; Steyning 174-8 lost to Pagham 175-5. Highlights: Nick Smith 74 not out for Pagham.

Division 3 East Crawley Eagles v Eastbourne 2nd XI abandoned; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI v Seaford abandoned; Portslade 109-7 lost to Rottingdean 140-8; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 188-6 beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI; Rye v Bexhill abandoned. Highlights: George Ledden 57 for Rottingdean.

Other highlights: Wazir Khan 6-25 for St Peter’s, Spike Western 5-11 for West Wittering, George Briance 125 for Stirlands 2nd XI, Nick Cooper 140 and Adam Rice 110 (209 partnership) for Barns Green 2nd XI.