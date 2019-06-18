Picture special from Sussex's visit to Arundel Castle

It ended in a draw but Sussex's latest visit to the Arundel Castle ground was enjoyed by those who were present.

Rain wiped out much of the middle two days of the game versus Gloucestershire, leaving little prospect of a positive result and the sides had to be content with ten County Championship points apiece.

An appeal - but Sussex had to be content with a draw v Gloucs / Picture by www.yasps.co.uk

Our man from Yet Another Sports Photography Site was present for the final day and took some great shots of Sussex bowling and fielding. See them in the slideshow above. Watch out for one or two unusual bowlers in action...

Sussex v Gloucs day one

Day one picture special

Sussex v Gloucs day two

Sussex v Gloucs day three

Sussex v Gloucs day four

Don't miss Sussex Newspapers titles this week for a chance to win tickets to one of the first three Sharks home matches in the Vitality Blast